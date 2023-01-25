Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $221,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.76.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $156.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,951. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.