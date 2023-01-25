Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education comprises 1.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.30% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

