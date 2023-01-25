Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $6.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.35. 177,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,199. The company has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.13. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $360.10.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,215 shares of company stock worth $15,562,837. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

