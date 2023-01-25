Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 331,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 108,867 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 233,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

