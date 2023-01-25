Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Invests $417,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.63. The company had a trading volume of 516,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,510. The company has a market cap of $417.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

