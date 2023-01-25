Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.27.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $15.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.09. 167,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,523. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $615.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.77 and a 200 day moving average of $435.90. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

