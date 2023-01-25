Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 95,178 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.08. 417,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,485. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

