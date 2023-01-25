Goldfinch Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $292,405.10 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $20.52 million and $292,405.10 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,814,775 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

