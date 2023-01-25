Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Hits $271.52 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $104.85 or 0.00453519 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $271.52 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00405857 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,559.51 or 0.28488170 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00587699 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.