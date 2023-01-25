GMX (GMX) Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week

GMX (GMX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, GMX has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $435.06 million and $25.55 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $51.76 or 0.00226032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GMX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00401039 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.48 or 0.28150003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00591770 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000177 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,858,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,405,323 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.