Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price Down 6%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $153.21 and last traded at $153.58. 140,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 323,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Globant by 1,068.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

