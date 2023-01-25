Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.83

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and traded as high as $26.23. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 334,214 shares traded.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 89.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 265.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period.

