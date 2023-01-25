Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) is Redwood Financial Network Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 3.3% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,429,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after buying an additional 868,743 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 513,842 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 579,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 210,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $21.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.