Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Up 2.6%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.42. 19,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 140,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Global Partners Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.

Insider Activity at Global Partners

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 51.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $67,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 25.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Articles

