Glenview Trust Co Sells 193 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

