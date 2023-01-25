Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,512 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $620,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,509 shares of company stock worth $19,754,464. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $799.09 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $830.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $764.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

