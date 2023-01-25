Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 166.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.35.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

