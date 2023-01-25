Glenview Trust Co Purchases 59,220 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 59,220 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 296,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 88.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 518,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.