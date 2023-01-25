Glenview Trust Co Purchases 1,074 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in NIKE by 6.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

NIKE stock opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $149.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.