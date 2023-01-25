Glenview Trust Co Has $5 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $411,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,486 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

