Glenview Trust Co Has $5.87 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 88,874 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

