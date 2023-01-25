Glenview Trust Co Has $3.83 Million Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $77,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $77,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $208,173.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $545,900. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.