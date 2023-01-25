Glenview Trust Co Has $1.75 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

