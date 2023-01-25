Glenview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $122.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $239.88.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,487 shares of company stock worth $6,513,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

