Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 53,009 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,009 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.36% of SM Energy worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 1,338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 272,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 4.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.92%.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

