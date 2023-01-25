Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 37,153 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,153 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.62% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of PBH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 65,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,099. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

