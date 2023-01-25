Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 21,566 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.31% of HealthEquity worth $17,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after acquiring an additional 769,908 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,183,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after buying an additional 593,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,965,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 109,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

