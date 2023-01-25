Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,392 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $56,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.48. 76,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.35. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,790 shares of company stock worth $6,678,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

