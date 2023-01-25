Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 119,649 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,649 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.74% of Hostess Brands worth $23,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. 268,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

