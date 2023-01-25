Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 109,510 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 109,510 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average of $106.79. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $149.68.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

