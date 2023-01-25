Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,468 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.41% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.78. The company had a trading volume of 117,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

