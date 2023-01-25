Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $20.71 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Trading Down 2.5 %

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.31. 259,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

