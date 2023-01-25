Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 5,259 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PXD traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.59. 586,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,664. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

