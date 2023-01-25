Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) is Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,865 shares during the period. Glaukos comprises about 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Glaukos by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 31,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,463,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Glaukos by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 541,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GKOS traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,642. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

