Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $202,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

