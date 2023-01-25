GICTrade (GICT) Trading Up 7.6% This Week

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, GICTrade has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $102.41 million and approximately $29,055.23 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00004503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00401500 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.55 or 0.28182334 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00589844 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 1.03020749 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,633.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

