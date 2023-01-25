Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Shares Up 4.1%

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento alerts:

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

About Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento ( NASDAQ:GET Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

(Get Rating)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.