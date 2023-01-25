Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Shares Up 4.1%

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter.
Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (GET)
