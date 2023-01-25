George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $157.84

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$157.84 and traded as high as C$173.28. George Weston shares last traded at C$172.84, with a volume of 138,402 shares traded.

WN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$189.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$170.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$157.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 10.9399997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total transaction of C$25,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,180. In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total transaction of C$25,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,311,180. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$12,960,991.69. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,900 shares of company stock worth $62,066 and have sold 35,732 shares worth $5,893,821.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

