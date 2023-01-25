Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Achieves $621,051.95 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $621,051.95 and approximately $2,135.92 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

