General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Cut by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in General Motors by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,360 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

