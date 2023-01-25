General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned 0.05% of General Mills worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 416,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

