General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.30. 313,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,443. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

