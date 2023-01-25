General Dynamics (GD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,080. General Dynamics has a one year low of $200.79 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

