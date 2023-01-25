General Dynamics (GD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.3 %

GD traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.45. 1,394,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $200.79 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in General Dynamics by 58.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 7.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

