Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 21,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 30,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

