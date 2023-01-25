GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Susquehanna

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.72. GATX has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $127.58.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.66 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GATX will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $263,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $537,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,160 shares of company stock worth $440,313 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 104,079 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in GATX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,430,000 after buying an additional 37,314 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

