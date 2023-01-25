Gateway Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $114,738.90 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00006036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 45% against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.85 million and $114,738.90 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.11910315 USD and is down -27.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $201,764.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

