GasLog Partners (GLOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect GasLog Partners to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.36. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.19 million. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLOP stock remained flat at $6.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 200,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,338. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $368.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.