Game Creek Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 54,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 66,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,755 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 440,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

USB stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

