Game Creek Capital LP Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $194.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

